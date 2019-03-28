The Latest: Arizona lawmaker resigns amid ethics probe

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on embattled Arizona Rep. David Stringer (all times local):

5 p.m.

Arizona Rep. David Stringer has resigned amid an ethics probe of 1983 sex charges and his comments on race and immigration.

The Prescott Republican lawmaker stepped down Wednesday as he faced a deadline to hand over documents demanded by the House Ethics Committee. Earlier in the day, he made an emergency request for a judge to block the Legislature from expelling him, then withdrew it as a hearing was scheduled to begin.

Stringer is the subject of ethics complaints following newspaper reports that he was charged with sex crimes more than three decades ago. The charges were later expunged. He's also being investigated over two viral videos of his comments that were widely denounced as racist.

___

4:40 p.m.

Embattled Arizona Rep. David Stringer has withdrawn a request for a judge to block the Legislature from expelling him.

The Prescott Republican lawmaker asked the court to intervene on Wednesday as he faced a deadline for him to turn over documents demanded by the House Ethics Committee. But he withdrew the request moments before the hearing was supposed to begin in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Stringer is the subject of ethics complaints following newspaper reports that he was charged with sex crimes in a 1983 case that was later expunged. He's also being investigated over comments on race and immigration.

Ethics Committee Chairman TJ Shope says the panel will decide whether to recommend punishment for Stringer for refusing to comply with its subpoena. Punishment could include censure or expulsion.