The Latest: Arizona wildfire grows, winds worry officials

CLINTS WELL, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a wildfire in north-central Arizona (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A wildfire in north-central Arizona has grown and firefighters expect that winds and dry condition may help it increase in size.

The U.S. Forest Service said in an update Monday on its incident information management system website the blaze grew to 13.5 square miles (34.9 square kilometers) as authorities work to evacuate residents and protect homes near the small community of Clints Well.

Strong southwest winds will continue to be a problem through Tuesday while around 510 firefighters and 13 crews specializing in containing wildfires work to slow the fire's path in the Coconino National Forest.

Officials say an unknown number of structures have been damaged and it is not known how many people have been evacuated.

The blaze currently is 0 percent contained.

The wildfire's cause is under investigation.

___

9 a.m.

A raging wildfire in north-central Arizona continues to grow and has burned an unknown number of structures.

Officials said late Sunday that blaze which started Friday about nine miles (14 kilometers) from the small community of Clints Well has grown to 12.5 square miles (32 square kilometers) and forced the evacuation of nearby communities.

Residents of 10 small nearby communities were ordered to evacuate late Sunday.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency because the fire was edging close to homes and buildings.

Around 500 firefighters and 7 hotshot crews of elite wildland firefighters are battling the blaze that is 0 percent contained.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown.