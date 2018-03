Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close

Image 1 of 13 NYPD officers remove the bodies from the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports, two people died another three people are in critical condition.

NYPD officers remove the bodies from the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports, two people died another three people are in critical condition. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images

Image 2 of 13

less This image made from video provided by the New York City Police Department shows the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said Sunday the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is "reportedly inverted in the water." This image made from video provided by the New York City Police Department shows the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration ... more Photo: AP

Image 3 of 13

less In this image made from video provided by WNYW, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro speaks during a press conference a deadly helicopter crash in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A helicopter crashed into New York City's East River Sunday night and flipped upside down in the water, killing at least a few people aboard and leaving some others in critical condition, officials said. New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill stands at center left. In this image made from video provided by WNYW, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro speaks during a press conference a deadly helicopter crash in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A ... more Photo: AP

Image 4 of 13 A FDNY diver is sprayed with water after attending a call of a helicopter crash in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed.

A FDNY diver is sprayed with water after attending a call of a helicopter crash in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images

Image 5 of 13 Emergency responders work at the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed.

Emergency responders work at the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Image 6 of 13 Yellow buoys that a New York police officer said are suspending a helicopter that crashed on the East River float next to a NYPD police boat at a pier in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. The helicopter crashed into New York City's East River Sunday night and flipped upside down in the water, killing at least a few people aboard and leaving some others in critical condition, officials said. less Yellow buoys that a New York police officer said are suspending a helicopter that crashed on the East River float next to a NYPD police boat at a pier in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. The helicopter ... more Photo: Andres Kudacki, AP

Image 7 of 13 First Emergency responders attend a call after a helicopter crashed in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed.

First Emergency responders attend a call after a helicopter crashed in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Image 8 of 13 Emergency responders work at the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed.

Emergency responders work at the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Image 9 of 13

less First responders carry a person to an ambulance after a helicopter crashed into the East River along New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said Sunday the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is "reportedly inverted in the water." First responders carry a person to an ambulance after a helicopter crashed into the East River along New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said Sunday the Eurocopter ... more Photo: Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press

Image 10 of 13 Members of the New York Fire Department at the East River after a helicopter crashed into the water off Manhattan on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Five passengers died and the pilot survived.

Members of the New York Fire Department at the East River after a helicopter crashed into the water off Manhattan on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Five passengers died and the pilot survived. Photo: JEENAH MOON, NYT

Image 11 of 13

less Yellow buoys that a New York police officer said are suspending a helicopter that crashed into the East River float next to a NYPD police boat at a pier in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. The helicopter crashed into New York City's East River Sunday night and flipped upside down in the water, killing at least a few people aboard and leaving some others in critical condition, officials said. Yellow buoys that a New York police officer said are suspending a helicopter that crashed into the East River float next to a NYPD police boat at a pier in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. The helicopter ... more Photo: Andres Kudacki, Associated Press

Image 12 of 13 Fire Department EMTs arrive at the East River after a helicopter crashed into the water off Manhattan on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Five passengers died and the pilot survived.

Fire Department EMTs arrive at the East River after a helicopter crashed into the water off Manhattan on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Five passengers died and the pilot survived. Photo: JEENAH MOON, NYT