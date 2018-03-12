The Latest: All 5 passengers killed in NYC helicopter crash

















































Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Image 1 of 13 NYPD officers remove the bodies from the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports, two people died another three people are in critical condition.

NYPD officers remove the bodies from the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports, two people died another three people are in critical condition. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images Image 2 of 13

less This image made from video provided by the New York City Police Department shows the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said Sunday the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is "reportedly inverted in the water." This image made from video provided by the New York City Police Department shows the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 13

less In this image made from video provided by WNYW, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro speaks during a press conference a deadly helicopter crash in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A helicopter crashed into New York City's East River Sunday night and flipped upside down in the water, killing at least a few people aboard and leaving some others in critical condition, officials said. New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill stands at center left. In this image made from video provided by WNYW, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro speaks during a press conference a deadly helicopter crash in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A ... more Photo: AP Image 4 of 13 A FDNY diver is sprayed with water after attending a call of a helicopter crash in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed.

A FDNY diver is sprayed with water after attending a call of a helicopter crash in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images Image 5 of 13 Emergency responders work at the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed.

Emergency responders work at the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris Image 6 of 13 Yellow buoys that a New York police officer said are suspending a helicopter that crashed on the East River float next to a NYPD police boat at a pier in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. The helicopter crashed into New York City's East River Sunday night and flipped upside down in the water, killing at least a few people aboard and leaving some others in critical condition, officials said. less Yellow buoys that a New York police officer said are suspending a helicopter that crashed on the East River float next to a NYPD police boat at a pier in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. The helicopter ... more Photo: Andres Kudacki, AP Image 7 of 13 First Emergency responders attend a call after a helicopter crashed in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed.

First Emergency responders attend a call after a helicopter crashed in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Image 8 of 13 Emergency responders work at the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed.

Emergency responders work at the scene of a helicopter crash in the East River March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Image 9 of 13

less First responders carry a person to an ambulance after a helicopter crashed into the East River along New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said Sunday the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is "reportedly inverted in the water." First responders carry a person to an ambulance after a helicopter crashed into the East River along New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said Sunday the Eurocopter ... more Photo: Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press Image 10 of 13 Members of the New York Fire Department at the East River after a helicopter crashed into the water off Manhattan on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Five passengers died and the pilot survived.

Members of the New York Fire Department at the East River after a helicopter crashed into the water off Manhattan on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Five passengers died and the pilot survived. Photo: JEENAH MOON, NYT Image 11 of 13

less Yellow buoys that a New York police officer said are suspending a helicopter that crashed into the East River float next to a NYPD police boat at a pier in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. The helicopter crashed into New York City's East River Sunday night and flipped upside down in the water, killing at least a few people aboard and leaving some others in critical condition, officials said. Yellow buoys that a New York police officer said are suspending a helicopter that crashed into the East River float next to a NYPD police boat at a pier in New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. The helicopter ... more Photo: Andres Kudacki, Associated Press Image 12 of 13 Fire Department EMTs arrive at the East River after a helicopter crashed into the water off Manhattan on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Five passengers died and the pilot survived.

Fire Department EMTs arrive at the East River after a helicopter crashed into the water off Manhattan on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Five passengers died and the pilot survived. Photo: JEENAH MOON, NYT Image 13 of 13 Emergency first responders attend a call after a helicopter crashed in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed.

Emergency first responders attend a call after a helicopter crashed in the East River on March 11, 2018 in New York City. According to reports at least two people were killed. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images The Latest: All 5 passengers killed in NYC helicopter crash 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a helicopter crash in New York City (all times local):

1:44 a.m.

All five passengers have been killed in a helicopter crash into New York City's East River.

A spokesman for the New York City Police Department confirmed the deaths to The Associated Press early Monday morning.

Police say a sixth person, the pilot, freed himself and was rescued by a passing tugboat on Sunday night.

Now Playing:

The helicopter was being chartered for a photo shoot when it went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence.

Police and fire department divers pulled the five passengers from the helicopter.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then flip on its side as its rotors beat the water.

#MANHATTAN: BREAKING VIDEO: Tour Helicopter plunges into the East River in NYC, 5 people were reportedly on board, condition unclear. pic.twitter.com/KiAidcaQ87 — BREAKING NEWS (@NewsAlertHQ) March 11, 2018

___

9:50 p.m.

A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing two passengers and critically injuring three others.

Police say a sixth person, the pilot, freed himself and was rescued by a passing tugboat on Sunday night.

The helicopter was being chartered for a photo shoot when it went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence.

Police and fire department divers pulled the five passengers from the helicopter.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then flip on its side as its rotors beat the water.

___

9 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard says there were six people on board the helicopter that crashed into New York's East River, killing at least two people.

Coast Guard officials say they received word of the crash shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday and launched three response boats to the scene.

Officials say one person was rescued by a tugboat and five people were recovered by police and fire department divers. Their conditions were unknown.

A spokesman for the mayor's office has confirmed two fatalities.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then flip on its side as its rotors beat the water.

___

8:52 p.m.

A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people.

A spokesman for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on Twitter Sunday night. He says at least one person has been rescued.

The helicopter, a model used by tourist companies, went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence. A small armada of rescue boats searched for survivors.

Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then flip on its side as its rotors beat the water.

News stations showed video of rescue boats at the spot where the helicopter crashed.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m.

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft.