LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a boy who fell into a drainage pipe in a Los Angeles park (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

A Los Angeles teen rescued after spending more than 12 hours in the city's underground sewer system says he prayed that he wouldn't die.

Thirteen-year-old Jesse Hernandez tells KNBC-TV he was tired and a bit scraped up — but otherwise OK — after his ordeal.

The boy was swept away after wooden planks gave way while he was playing in an abandoned maintenance building on Sunday. He plunged 25 feet (7.62 meters) into a drainage pipe. Rescuers located him and hoisted him to safety Monday morning













Jesse Hernandez, who was spending Easter with his family at the park, fell into the sewer system Sunday afternoon after jumping on wooden planks in an abandoned maintenance building. One of the planks broke and the teen plunged 25 feet into a 4-foot-wide pipe. The moon rises over Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California, on January 30, 2018. Firefighters search for a 13-year-old boy in a hole near the LA River at the 134 and 5 Freeway interchange Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. The 13-year-old boy, who fell into a drainage pipe during a family Easter outing at a Los Angeles park, was found alive early Monday following a frantic, 12-hour search of the underground system, authorities said. This photo from remote camera video provided by the Los Angeles Department of Sanitation shows where 13-year-old Jesse Hernandez traced an arc with his fingers, the small arc at center left, as he was swept through a 4-foot diameter pipe after falling into a hole in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, April 2, 2018. Hernandez spent more than 12 hours in the toxic environment of the sewer system before being rescued.

Hernandez tells the news station it was dark in the pipes and the only sound was rushing water.

___

6:25 a.m.

Los Angeles authorities have rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell into a drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.

Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says Jesse Hernandez was found early Monday when crews opened a hatch on a system of pipes to lower a camera. The search lasted about 12 hours.

Jesse is described as alert and talking, and he was given a cellphone to call his family. He's been taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

___

12:59 a.m.

Los Angeles authorities are searching for a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.

The Los Angeles Times reports Jesse Hernandez was at Griffith Park on Sunday afternoon where he and his cousins were jumping on wooden planks in an abandoned maintenance building. One of the planks broke and the teen plunged 25 feet (7.62 meters) into a 4-foot-wide (1.22-meter) drainage pipe.

Officials studied maps of the closed sewage pipe system, which stretches hundreds of feet, and sent a camera attached to a flotation device 300 feet (91 meters) down a pipe.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman David Ortiz said rescuers couldn't enter the drainage area themselves because of the hazardous environment.

Crews are expected to search through the night.