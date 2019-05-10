The Latest: California car chase ends; standoff continues

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a car chase that ended with a shootout (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

A standoff continues near Los Angeles after a car chase ended with a rolling shootout with pursuing police.

The Toyota Prius led Downey police on a wild chase by freeway and surface street Friday afternoon. At one point, a passenger leaned out of a passenger window and fired at pursuers. The car finally was blocked in by traffic on a street, where police riddled it with bullets.

A bloodied woman driver then got out and surrendered. The gunman remained inside the car.

Los Angeles County sheriff's SWAT teams were called in and boxed in the car with armored vehicles before sending a robot to look through the open driver's door. There's no word on the suspect's condition.

Video showed the passenger firing a long-barreled revolver. It appeared similar to a gun used to kill a liquor store owner on Tuesday in Downey.

Details of what sparked the chase weren't immediately released.

___

3:11 p.m.

A wild car chase in the Los Angeles area has ended after a rolling shootout between a passenger and pursuing officers.

Authorities chased the Toyota Prius Friday afternoon. The car sped through traffic, and at one point a man leaned out of a passenger window and shot at pursuers.

The car finally came to a halt in the Los Angeles suburb of Downey, where the woman driver, who had blood on her shirt, surrendered.

However, the passenger remains in the car. It's not immediately clear whether he was hit by gunfire because officers haven't approached the car.

There was no immediate report on how the chase began.