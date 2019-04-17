The Latest: Flag design to stay on California police cars

This undated photo provided by the Laguna Beach Police Department shows their newly decorated Police SUV patrol vehicles in Laguna Beach, Calif. An American flag graphic on the side of freshly painted police cars is dividing a small coastal city in Southern California. Some people in Laguna Beach feel the flag design is too aggressive while others are astonished that anyone would object to the American flag, The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Laguna Beach Police Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Laguna Beach Police Department shows their newly decorated Police SUV patrol vehicles in Laguna Beach, Calif. An American flag graphic on the side of freshly painted police ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Flag design to stay on California police cars 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a Southern California town's decision on whether to keep flag graphic on police cars (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

Laguna Beach is keeping the U.S. flag on its police cars after considering whether to tone down the red, white and blue design.

The Laguna Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to retain a new logo for its 11 police vehicles that uses stars and stripes running through the word "police" on the doors.

Some in the small, artsy coastal community thought the decal was garish while others were surprised that anyone would object to the American flag.

The council considered whether to keep the new design or choose another.

Virtually everyone in the crowded council chamber raised their hand when asked if they supported the design.

___

7:45 p.m.

The decision to include a brightly colored American flag graphic on the side of freshly painted police cars will be taken up again by leaders of a small coastal city in Southern California.

The Laguna Beach City Council will decide at its Tuesday meeting whether to keep the logo or choose an alternative.

Some residents feel the red, white and blue design is too aggressive while others are surprised that anyone would object to the American flag.

The council agreed earlier this year to repaint its squad cars in black and white with the stars and stripes running through the word "police" on the doors. The city has 11 police vehicles.

The proposed graphic that the council approved in February was a more muted version of the design that now appears on the cars.