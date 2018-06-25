The Latest: Judge mulls letting bathroom bill fight proceed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit challenging the law that replaced North Carolina's "bathroom bill" (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A federal judge needs time to consider whether transgender plaintiffs can proceed with a lawsuit challenging a North Carolina law that replaced the state's "bathroom bill."

U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder heard arguments Monday over a request by Republican lawmakers to dismiss the lawsuit. He said at the end of the hearing that he would issue a ruling at a later date.

Transgender plaintiffs say they're still being harmed by the compromise bill passed in 2017.

But lawyers for GOP legislative leaders say they can't prove the new law is harming them. The University of North Carolina, which is also a defendant, says it should be dropped because it didn't enact the new law and has no power to change it.

The new law did away with a requirement that transgender people use restrooms corresponding to their sex at birth in many public buildings. But the law says only state legislators, not local governments, can make rules on bathroom access.

___

7:10 a.m.

Transgender plaintiffs who think the compromise that replaced North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is still discriminatory are heading to court.

A federal judge will hear arguments Monday from lawyers representing Republican legislative leaders who say the case should be dismissed because the plaintiffs can't prove the new law is harming them.

The new law eliminated a requirement that transgender people use restrooms in many public buildings that corresponded to their sex at birth. But it also barred local governments from passing any new nondiscrimination laws until the end of 2020.

The transgender plaintiffs plan to argue the current law continues the harms of its predecessor, commonly called HB2 after its bill number.