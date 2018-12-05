The Latest: Judge provides mall shooting evidence to defense

This Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 booking photograph provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Birmingham, Ala., shows Erron Brown, who is charged with attempted murder in a shooting at a shopping mall on Thanksgiving. Police in Hoover, Ala., shot and killed another black man, Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., mistaking him for the shooter after the shots rang out. less This Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 booking photograph provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Birmingham, Ala., shows Erron Brown, who is charged with attempted murder in a shooting at a shopping mall on ... more Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, AP Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close The Latest: Judge provides mall shooting evidence to defense 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a black man in an Alabama shopping mall on Thanksgiving night (all times local):

10:37 a.m.

A judge is ordering prosecutors to provide the defense with evidence about a confrontation that sparked a fatal police shooting in an Alabama shopping mall on Thanksgiving night.

Jefferson County District Judge William A. Bell Jr. issued a brief order Wednesday granting a request by 20-year-old Erron Brown for evidence in the attempted murder case against him. He's charged with shooting a teenager at the mall.

The order doesn't mention police videos, and it doesn't mean evidence is being made public immediately. But Brown's lawyer says it encompasses videos that could include police shooting and killing another man at a suburban mall.

The order comes as protesters and relatives of the man killed by police, 21-year-old Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., continue asking to see any video of the confrontation.

___

9:26 a.m.

A man charged in a shooting at an Alabama shopping mall on Thanksgiving is asking to see police video of the entire incident, which ended with police shooting and killing another man.

An attorney for Erron Brown, 20, of Bessemer made the request in a court document filed late Tuesday.

The request came as protesters and relatives of the man killed by police, 21-year-old Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., continue asking to see any video of the confrontation.

Citing a continuing investigation, authorities have refused to release video publicly or show it to Bradford's family. Prosecutors have yet to respond to the new request by Brown's attorney, Charles Salvagio, who scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to discuss the case.

Police first blamed Bradford for a shooting that left two people wounded at a suburban mall. They then backtracked and arrested Brown after a manhunt.

Brown's lawyer said he is not guilty. Bond is set at $125,000 for Brown, who was arrested last week near Atlanta.

Bradford died of three gunshot wounds to the back of his head, neck and torso, according to a forensic report commissioned by his family. Authorities have said an unnamed officer shot him after seeing Bradford with a gun, which relatives say he had a permit to carry legally.

Demonstrations have been held almost daily since Bradford's death. On Tuesday night, protesters briefly shut down a portion of Interstate 459 in Hoover near the Riverchase Galleria, the mall where Bradford was killed.

___

This story has been corrected; some references to Bradford were misspelled.