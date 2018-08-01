The Latest: Oklahoma health board OKs new medical pot rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on rules governing the use of medical marijuana in Oklahoma. (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Oklahoma health officials have adopted new rules for the use of medical marijuana to replace ones hurriedly adopted last month that were harshly criticized by medical marijuana supports and the state's attorney general.

Without discussion, the state Board of Health unanimously voted Wednesday to adopt the new rules .

The new guidelines eliminate a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement for a pharmacist in every dispensary. Both rules had been quickly adopted by the board during an emergency meeting despite a warning from its own attorney. Republican Gov. Mary Fallin signed them into law the next day.

Another rule that was dropped had required women of "childbearing age" to undergo a pregnancy test.

Two marijuana advocacy groups filed lawsuits challenging the rules, and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the board overstepped its authority.

___

11:15 a.m.

Oklahoma health officials are considering new rules for medical marijuana after guidelines quickly adopted last month met strong pushback from the attorney general and medical marijuana advocates.

The Oklahoma Board of Health is scheduled to consider the new rules Wednesday. Among other things, the guidelines eliminate a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement for a pharmacist in every dispensary.

The board unexpectedly approved those rules during an emergency meeting despite a warning from its own attorney. Republican Gov. Mary Fallin signed them into law the next day.

Two marijuana advocacy groups filed lawsuits challenging the rules, and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the board had overstepped its authority.

The new rules also drop a requirement that women of "childbearing age" undergo a pregnancy test.