The Latest: Police take away items from home of missing boy

A makeshift memorial grows Monday, April 22, 2019 outside the Dole Avenue home of Andrew "AJ" Freund, age 5, in Crystal Lake, Ill. Police and the FBI continue their investigation into the missing boy. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a missing 5-year-old Illinois boy (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Officers have removed several items from the home of an Illinois couple whose 5-year-old son has been missing for nearly a week.

Photos and video show the officers leaving the Crystal Lake home of Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham on Wednesday with a shovel, mattress, brown paper bags and plastic storage tub.

Searchers have been scouring the area for the couple's missing son, Andrew "AJ" Freund. Authorities say the boys' parents reported him missing last Thursday and told officers they last saw him at bedtime the night before.

Police say Cunningham has been refusing to cooperate with detectives. They say they don't believe the boy was abducted and that he didn't leave the home on foot. State child welfare officials have taken custody of the couple's 4-year-old son, Parker.

Authorities plan to give an update on the investigation at a 1 p.m. news conference.

___

9:25 a.m.

The FBI and police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake are planning a news conference as they search for a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week.

The Crystal Lake Police Department says the news conference will take place at noon on Wednesday at City Hall. The agencies have been searching for Andrew "AJ" Freund since his parents reported him missing last Thursday. The couple said they saw him at bedtime the night before and couldn't find him in the morning.

Police searched for AJ in a park on Tuesday and said they planned to use sonar to search ponds in the community, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Authorities say they don't believe the boy was abducted or wandered away.