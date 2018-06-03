The Latest: Some fire evacuations lifted in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a brush fire in Southern California (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Officials said some mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted near a Southern California brush fire.

The Orange County Fire Authority said the fire began Saturday in Aliso Woods Canyon and grew to about 200 acres.

Residents were allowed to return to more than 2,000 homes in Aliso Viejo, Residents of some Laguna Beach neighborhoods remained under evacuation orders.

Two minor firefighter injuries were reported.

___

6 p.m.

Officials say a wind-driven brush fire in Southern California has prompted the evacuation of more than 2,000 homes.

The Orange County Fire Authority said the fire began Saturday in Aliso Woods Canyon and grew to more than 150 acres.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in an area that included Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo.