Tic-Tac-Toe, Tickle Me Elmo among Toy Hall of Fame finalists
Carolyn Thompson, Associated Press
Updated
This Aug. 23, 2018 photo provided by The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12 finalists for the class of 2018. The winners will be inducted on Nov. 8, 2018. Starting with the back row from left are Tickle Me Elmo, pinball, American Girl dolls, and Chutes & Ladders. In the center row from left are sled, and tic-tac-toe. In the front row from left are Masters of the Universe, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Magic 8 Ball, Tudor Electric Football, chalk and Uno. (National Toy Hall of Fame via AP) less
Photo: AP
Check the attic and raid your parents' basement — these playthings from your past are worth a small fortune now.
Garbage Pail Kids' Cards: $1,000 and up
Ahhhh, the '80s. The surreal and offensive Garbage Pail Kids collectible cards have found their ideal home on the equally surreal Interwebs, where a card like "Adam Bomb" can collect around $4,000 and even an unremarkable full set can bring in about $700. Bonus dollars if they are in their original packaging.
When Nigo, the Japanese designer and founder of A Bathing Ape, decided to offload his Star Wars collection, he turned to Sotheby's. The total haul of the 2015 auction came to over half a million dollars, and included this as-new boxed Luke Skywalker figurine, one of only 20 out there. Other MVP Star Wars action figures from the sale included Canadian and Hungarian versions of bounty hunter Bobba Fett (sold for $6,250 and $15,000 respectively).
Due to a manufacturing error, only 2,000 of these royal blue "Peanut" elephants were fabricated with a darker color than originally intended. Now, it's the most collectible Beanie Baby in existence, and sells for as much as $5,000. Other valuable versions include Humphrey the Camel, valued around $2,000, and the 1997 Princess Diana Beanie Baby.
Sugar fiends will be delighted to know that even that old, candy-less PEZ dispenser might be worth something someday. In 2006, a dispenser known as the Astronaut B, created for the 1982 World's Fair made major bank, selling on eBay for $32,000. Other collectible dispensers include the Mickey Mouse Soft Head dispenser, the 1955 Santa Claus Head dispenser, and the PEZ gun.
While most of these palm-sized cars go for just a few dollars, rare finds can be worth thousands. Among the most valuable is the 1969 "Volkswagen Beach Bomb" prototype, designed with surf boards hanging out the back window and wheels that made it too large for Mattel's race tracks. Though it never went into wide production, that's what makes it all the more valuable to collectors, who value it around $125,000.
The most expensive comic ever sold on eBay, this "pristine" 1938 edition went up for auction in 2014, to staggering results. Why the frenzy? It's the comic that first introduced Superman to the world, and there are fewer than 50 in existence worldwide.
Also known as naked-with-a-loin-cloth He-Man, this brawny action figure was a giveaway that came with the purchase of Wonder Bread in the 1990s. If you saved it, you're in luck: Your love of white bread could pay off, thanks to the wonder of eBay.
First Edition of "Where the Wild Things Are": $25,000
In 2012, a signed 1963 first edition of Maurice Sendak's classic children's book sold on Abebooks.com. The condition of the book was especially remarkable because, as parents know all too well, picture books rarely survive without rips, smudges, and smears.
Lionel's nostalgic electric train sets evoke a bygone era (and are now made with 21st century technology), but if you happen to find an original Lionel set in your attic, check if it's the 1934 Standard Gauge version, which could be worth as much as $250,000.
Barbie may have recently undergone a makeover, but for some collectors, the classic, hourglass-shaped 1959 version will always be the one and only. Originals, complete with zebra-stripe swimsuits and a sweeping up-do, retail from around $8,000 to $23,000.
In a truth-is-stranger-than-fiction twist, an urban legend that Atari had buried hundreds of its game cartridges in the New Mexico desert in 1983 turned out to be true. In all, 881 recovered cartridges were sold, totaling $107,000 in proceeds. Individually, the more rare and popular games can go for hundreds of dollars on eBay.
Before we were obsessed with our cell phones, we whiled away the hours on Nintendo's handheld game system, which was first release in the U.S. in 1989. These days, mint condition Game Boys go for hundreds and, if you have a special edition like the Game Boy Light, over $1,500.
Hasbro produced the first line of these transforming robot action figures in 1984. If you were lucky enough to keep the originals in their box, they can be worth way more than their original value: Optimus Prime figures in pristine packaging are listed on eBay for upwards of $2,000, about 100 times more than their original sticker price.
First Edition of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone": $6,500
Originally published in 1998, first editions of the U.S. version of J.K. Rowling's story that kicked off the Harry Potter phenomenon have sold for up to $6,500. Score one for Gryffindor if you find a signed copy, which adds to the value, like this one selling for $15,000.
He-Man's evil nemesis Skeletor is the most popular action figure from the Masters of the Universe World. Fans are willing to pay upwards of $1,500 for an in-box, mint condition 1982 original of this skulled villain.
First published in Japan in 1996, Pokemon trading cards have a huge following and rare cards can go for wildly high prices. This mint-condition Pikachu card is on sale for $100,000, and other cards can fetch similarly expensive sums.
First marketed in 1967, this toy allowed children to create glowing art by fitting small, colored plastic pegs into an illuminated board. Full sets go for well over $100, and Lite Brite Cubes can sell for about $350.
These "heroes in a half shell" first made an appearance as comic book characters in 1984, and a wildly popular animated series soon followed in 1987. Pretty much every kids' birthday party we attended in the late 80s was Teenage Turtle-themed, and plenty of the action figures were gifted. In mint condition, these figures can go for about $550 a piece, with rarer pieces being offered for as high as $5,000.
Given the current popularity of adult coloring books, it's no surprise that old school Colorforms, with their colorful backgrounds and reusable stickers, are in demand, too. Toyhelper carries a wide variety around the $250 mark, with '80s themes ranging from Gremlins to Masters of the Universe to Michael Jackson.
Girls of the '80s all loved this cartoon rocker. And the prices these dolls currently fetch are truly, truly, truly outrageous indeed — Jem dolls can sell for upwards of $700, with accessories and related toys selling for similarly high prices.
She-Ra, Princess of Power and Her Horse Swift Wind: Prices Vary
He-Man's twin sister was a badass, and collectors are still keen on She-Ra. The original action figure in-box, packaged alongside her horse, was recently listed at $4,000, although individual action figures and accessories sell more in the range of $150 - $600.
Childhood is practically synonymous with German toymaker Playmobil. Which helps explain why collectors are so nostalgic for throw-back pieces and willing to shell out the big bucks for them: This 1995 Victorian Dollhouse is listed at $800 and this knight's castle is on the market for $649.
Who didn't adore Strawberry Shortcake and all her adorable friends with dessert-themed names? The original dolls were released in the 1980s and now command between $400 to $600 for characters still housed in their box.
These virtual monsters were first created in 1997 and gained in popularity after an anime series and video game followed. Mint-condition versions can go for well over $100 these days, and Digimon cards are also collectors' items.
Given the franchise's massive popularity, it's a safe bet that vintage Star Wars merchandise will command some of the highest prices in the galaxy. Bounty hunter Boba Fett is among the most popular action figure from the films, with mint-condition, in-box versions being sold for as much as $5,000.
G.I. Joe Action Figures and Accessories: Prices Vary
Hasbro's G.I. Joe has been around since 1964 and remains a favorite for a large base of collectors (there's even an annual G.I. Joe convention). Vintage Joes and their accessories run a broad range price-wise, with enemy organization "Cobra" accessories among the most popular: this "Missle Command Center" alone is priced at $17,500, while some individual figures are set as high as $10,000. A prototype G.I. Joe "Toy Soldier" made in 1963 sold on eBay for $200,000 in 2003.
Vintage Rainbow Brite Dolls and Accessories: Prices Vary
We still remember the theme song from this animated TV series about Rainbow Brite and her sidekicks the Color Kids, who were in charge of preserving all the color in the world. These days, original Rainbow Brite and Color Kids dolls can sell for around $300, and some accessories, like Starlite the horse, are listed for as much as $1,000.
Super Soakers took water fights to the next level, and these vibrantly-colored aqua guns are still in high demand. Models like this one from the 1990s start around $150, and can go for as much as $500 in mint condition.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — This may be the year that chalk makes its mark on the National Toy Hall of Fame, or American Girl outmuscles He-Man for a place of honor.
But don't count out Uno or Magic 8 Ball, which are also in the running, along with Chutes and Ladders, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, pinball, the sled, tic-tac-toe, Tickle Me Elmo and Tudor Electric Football.
The finalists for the hall of fame's class of 2018 were announced Wednesday, chosen by staff from thousands of online nominations.
A committee of experts will choose which should take their place alongside other toy box mainstays like Barbie and Play-Doh in the western New York hall. The annual induction ceremony is Nov. 8.
"These 12 toys represent different play styles, from outdoor to imaginative, and different eras, from ancient to more modern," Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections, said. "But they all share an undeniable ability to inspire people of all ages to learn, create and discover through play."
Since the National Toy Hall of Fame was established at The Strong museum in 1998, 65 toys have been recognized for their longevity, innovation and ability to foster learning or discovery through play.
This year, fans are invited to vote for their favorites through Sept. 19 as part of a "Player's Choice" ballot . The top three vote-getters will be factored in with ballots cast by a selection committee made up of industry, education and community experts.
About the finalists:
—American Girl Dolls: Created in 1986, each doll comes with a narrative that fits an era in America's history.
—Chalk: Traced by historians to the earliest people and times, it has yet to fall out of favor with artists.
—Chutes and Ladders: Milton Bradley introduced the simple board game to American audiences in 1943. It is based on an ancient Indian game called snakes and ladders.
—Fisher-Price Corn Popper: Babies have been honing their walking behind the device since 1957, watching colorful balls pop under a clear dome as they roll it.
—Magic 8 Ball: Users pose questions and shake the cue ball, then wait for an answer to float to the surface. Millions have been sold since being introduced in 1946.
—Masters of the Universe: He-Man and others in Mattel's line of action figures have been doing battle in comic books, television and movies since the early 1980s, and have been featured on everything from toothbrushes to sleeping bags.
—Pinball: The arcade games that have players use flippers to deflect steel balls through mazes grew from an 18th Century French table game called bagatelle.
—Sled: Steel runner sleds have been popular since the 1800s, joined over the years by sleds made from new materials and designs.
—Tic-Tac-Toe: The game of Xs and Os was one of the first to be programmed into a computer in 1952, making it one of the first video games.
—Tickle Me Elmo: The 1996 Christmas must-have gave the favorite "Sesame Street" character technology to laugh and move when poked.
—Tudor Electric Football: The toy where plastic players vibrate across a motorized field is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.
—Uno: The quick-playing card game has been a steady seller since it was created in 1971.