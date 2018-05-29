Tow driver killed, 5 hurt after SUV hits empty school bus

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a tow truck driver was killed when an SUV slammed into the rear of an empty school bus as he tended to the broken down vehicle in southeast Michigan.

State police said in a statement that two adults and three children in the SUV are in critical condition after the collision Tuesday morning along Interstate 94 in Pittsfield Township, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

Police say the tow truck driver, 42-year-old Nader Chehadi, was behind the school bus, which had stopped at the side of the road due to engine trouble when the crash happened. No students were on the bus.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.