Tractor-trailer, charter bus crash on New Jersey Turnpike









Photo: Michael Mancuso, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 A bus is towed away after a collision with the bus and a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Hamilton Township, N.J. The crash occurred early Wednesday in the truck lanes of the highway between interchanges 7 and 7A in Hamilton Township, not far from Trenton. State police say roughly 50 people were aboard the bus, which had severe front-end damage. The tractor-trailer also was damaged in the crash. (Michael Mancuso/NJ Advance Media via AP) less A bus is towed away after a collision with the bus and a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Hamilton Township, N.J. The crash occurred early Wednesday in the truck lanes of ... more Photo: Michael Mancuso, AP Image 2 of 3 A bus is towed away after a collision with the bus and a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Hamilton Township, N.J. The crash occurred early Wednesday in the truck lanes of the highway between interchanges 7 and 7A in Hamilton Township, not far from Trenton. State police say roughly 50 people were aboard the bus, which had severe front-end damage. The tractor-trailer also was damaged in the crash. (Michael Mancuso/NJ Advance Media via AP) less A bus is towed away after a collision with the bus and a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Hamilton Township, N.J. The crash occurred early Wednesday in the truck lanes of ... more Photo: Michael Mancuso, AP Image 3 of 3 A New Jersey State Trooper assists passengers boarding a replacement bus after a charter bus collided with a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Hamilton Township, N.J. The crash occurred early Wednesday in the truck lanes of the highway between interchanges 7 and 7A in Hamilton Township, not far from Trenton. State police say roughly 50 people were aboard the bus, which had severe front-end damage. The tractor-trailer also was damaged in the crash. (Michael Mancuso/NJ Advance Media via AP) less A New Jersey State Trooper assists passengers boarding a replacement bus after a charter bus collided with a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Hamilton Township, N.J. The ... more Photo: Michael Mancuso, AP Tractor-trailer, charter bus crash on New Jersey Turnpike 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A tractor-trailer and a charter bus have collided on the New Jersey Turnpike, but no serious injuries are being reported.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the truck lanes of the highway Between interchanges 7 and 7A in Hamilton Township, not far from Trenton.

State police say roughly 50 people were aboard the bus, which had severe front-end damage. The tractor-trailer also was damaged in the crash.

Authorities say at least 13 people suffered minor injuries. But further details on their conditions were not immediately released.

Several bus passengers were seen along the side of the highway after the crash, including some who were being evaluated by emergency responders.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.