Tribe says South Dakota governor not welcome on reservation

A Native American tribe has told South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem she's not welcome on one of largest reservations in the country after she led efforts to pass a state law targeting demonstrations such as those in neighboring North Dakota that plagued the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The reservation is the size of Delaware and Rhode Island combined. Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner in a letter tells Noem she's "not welcome to visit our homelands."

The legislation pushed by Noem allows officials to pursue money from demonstrators who engage in "riot boosting," or encouraging violence during a riot.

Supporters hope to avoid a repeat of massive protests against the Dakota Access pipeline, in which American Indians played a key role.

A statement from Noem's spokeswoman calls the tribal action "unfortunate."