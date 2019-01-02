Two more victims pulled from crashed car in Milwaukee river

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The number of victims of a police pursuit car crash has climbed to three after divers pulled two bodies from a Milwaukee river.

The bodies of a 2-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man were recovered Tuesday afternoon after the car was removed from the Kinnickinnic River. The mother of the toddler, a 19-year-old woman, died Monday night after the car careened into the river during a police chase. Authorities say the vehicle was involved in several armed robberies.

Surveillance video shows the car speeding and the driver losing control before it crashed into the river. The woman was recovered from the water, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Divers continued to search the river, but couldn't find any other occupants of the car until Tuesday. It's not clear who was driving the vehicle.