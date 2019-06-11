UN council adopts 1st measure on people missing in conflict

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved its first-ever resolution focused on the countless thousands of people missing in conflict, including over 45,000 registered in 2018 alone by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

ICRC President Peter Maurer told the council after Tuesday's vote that last year's figure "is the tip of the iceberg and does not convey the true extent of the problem nor do justice to the suffering of each and every family."

The ICRC was mandated by the Geneva Conventions to oversee the issue of missing persons.

Maurer said the need for "stronger political will and cooperation" by parties to conflicts is clear.

The Kuwait-drafted resolution calls on the parties to search for the missing, return remains and account for all the missing.