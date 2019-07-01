UN envoy will 'ring the alarm bell' if no action on Rohingya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Myanmar says progress on alleviating the crisis that led more than 720,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighboring Bangladesh has been slow and warns that if there is no action it will be time to "ring the alarm bell."

Christine Schraner-Burgener was responding to frustrated speeches and questions from many countries Monday on the lack of progress in returning the Rohingya nearly two years after they fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar's military.

She told the General Assembly that there are "not a lot of changes on the ground." She pointed to "many challenges," including Myanmar's civilian leaders having "to navigate an extremely difficult environment in which the military continues to have considerable political influence."