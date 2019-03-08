US rejects $306M for repair of nation's tallest dam

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A state agency says the federal government has rejected $306 million in reimbursements for California's repair of the nation's tallest dam.

The amount is less than half of what California has so far requested from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair Oroville Dam, where spillways crumbled and fell away during heavy rains in early 2017.

The problem prompted nearly 200,000 people to evacuate but the dam did not collapse.

FEMA has approved $333 million for repairs. State water officials put total reconstruction costs at $1.1 billion.

The California Natural Resources Agency on Friday confirmed the amount of money rejected and said the state plans to appeal the decision.

FEMA has not responded to emails seeking comment.

The Sacramento Bee reports FEMA says damage to the upper gated spillway existed before the heavy rains.