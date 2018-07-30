Utility wants federal judge to stop rate cuts over reactor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A utility in South Carolina is preparing to tell a federal judge why customers should keep paying for the multi-billion-dollar failure of its nuclear project.

A hearing is scheduled Monday in Columbia. South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. is suing the Public Service Commission, seeking to stop implementation of a law slashing rates by 15 percent.

SCE&G and state-owned utility Santee Cooper abandoned the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station project last year following the bankruptcy of contractor Westinghouse.

SCE&G ratepayers have already paid more than $2 billion toward the company's debt.

The utility says the law allowing the temporary rate cut to take effect in August is unconstitutional.