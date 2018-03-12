Now Playing:

Stormy Daniels Willing to Return $130,000 from Trump's Team The lawyer for Stephanie Clifford, According to Clifford, Trump's team paid her $130,000 before the 2016 election to keep silent, but her attorney sued Trump because he claimed the agreement does not carry the president's signature. According to The New York Times, Clifford recently sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes,

Media: Wibbitz

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An adult film actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump offered Monday to return the $130,000 she was paid for agreeing not to discuss the alleged relationship.

Stormy Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — is willing to repay the money she received as part of a 2016 agreement, as long as she can speak openly about the situation, according to a copy of a letter from Clifford's attorney obtained by The Associated Press.

The letter sent to Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen and his attorney, Lawrence Rosen, said the non-disclosure agreement would be considered "null and void" after she returned the money, and that would allow Clifford to speak about the relationship and the attempt to silence her while she publishes any text messages, photos and videos she may have.

Photo: Matt Sayles, AP
Image 1of/26

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 26
Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 
Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 
Photo: Matt Sayles, AP
Image 2 of 26
Stormy Daniels during her weekend series of performances at Vivid Live in Houston Texas. Saturday March 2, 2018.
Stormy Daniels during her weekend series of performances at Vivid Live in Houston Texas. Saturday March 2, 2018.
Photo: Jamaal Ellis, For The Chronicle
Image 3 of 26
Adult-film star Stormy Daniels, here in Las Vegas on January 21, 2017, was allegedly paid to remain silent about a sexual relationship with Donald Trump a decade before he became president.
Adult-film star Stormy Daniels, here in Las Vegas on January 21, 2017, was allegedly paid to remain silent about a sexual relationship with Donald Trump a decade before he became president.
Photo: John Chennavasin, TNS
Image 4 of 26
Stormy Daniels during her weekend series of performances at Vivid Live in Houston Texas. Saturday March 2, 2018
Stormy Daniels during her weekend series of performances at Vivid Live in Houston Texas. Saturday March 2, 2018
Photo: Jamaal Ellis, For The Chronicle
Image 5 of 26

Click through the slideshow to see 20 of Trump's most popular—and infamous—tweets during his first year in office.

Click through the slideshow to see 20 of Trump's most popular—and infamous—tweets during his first year in office.

Photo: Screengrab From Twitter
Image 6 of 26

20. Terror attack in Barcelona, Spain

Retweets: 64,664

20. Terror attack in Barcelona, Spain

Retweets: 64,664

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 7 of 26

19. On 'muslim ban' getting stopped in court

Retweets: 65,788

19. On 'muslim ban' getting stopped in court

Retweets: 65,788

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 8 of 26

18. Denying climate change

Retweets: 66,489

18. Denying climate change

Retweets: 66,489

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 9 of 26

17. Inauguration day

Retweets: 68,928

17. Inauguration day

Retweets: 68,928

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 10 of 26

16. Release of JFK files

Retweets: 69,476

16. Release of JFK files

Retweets: 69,476

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 11 of 26

15. On the Super Bowl

Retweet: 71,093

15. On the Super Bowl

Retweet: 71,093

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 12 of 26

14. On standing during the national anthem

Retweet: 73,329

14. On standing during the national anthem

Retweet: 73,329

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 13 of 26

13. On Las Vegas shooting

Retweet: 74,110

13. On Las Vegas shooting

Retweet: 74,110

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 14 of 26

12. On political correctness

Retweets: 74,123

12. On political correctness

Retweets: 74,123

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 15 of 26

11. On getting UCLA basketball players out of jail

Retweets: 76,060

11. On getting UCLA basketball players out of jail

Retweets: 76,060

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 16 of 26

10. Finding the true meaning of "covfefe"

Retweets: 82,650

10. Finding the true meaning of "covfefe"

Retweets: 82,650

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 17 of 26

9. On funding for radical ideology

Retweets: 86,092

9. On funding for radical ideology

Retweets: 86,092

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 18 of 26

8. On 2017 Women's March 

Retweets: 88,397

8. On 2017 Women's March 

Retweets: 88,397

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 19 of 26

7. Traveling to Saudi Arabia

Retweets: 96,065

7. Traveling to Saudi Arabia

Retweets: 96,065

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 20 of 26

6. Confidence in King Salman (continued)

Retweets: 99,989

6. Confidence in King Salman (continued)

Retweets: 99,989

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 21 of 26

5. Criticizing Pakistan

Retweets: 101,846

5. Criticizing Pakistan

Retweets: 101,846

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 22 of 26

4. Confidence in King Salman

Retweets: 104,833

4. Confidence in King Salman

Retweets: 104,833

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 23 of 26

3. Boasting about his nuclear button

Retweets: 194,334

3. Boasting about his nuclear button

Retweets: 194,334

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 24 of 26

2. Name-calling feud with Kim Jong-un

Retweets: 271,103

2. Name-calling feud with Kim Jong-un

Retweets: 271,103

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 25 of 26

1. Trump wrestling CNN video

Retweets: 360,841

1. Trump wrestling CNN video

Retweets: 360,841

Photo: RealDonaldTrump
Image 26 of 26
FILE - In this May 6, 2009 file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. The adult film actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is offering to return the $130,000 she was paid for agreeing not to discuss their alleged relationship. An attorney for Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sent a letter to Trump's lawyer Monday, March 12, 2018, saying she would wire the money to Trump if she could speak openly about their relationship. less
FILE - In this May 6, 2009 file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. The adult film actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is offering to return the ... more
Photo: Bill Haber, AP

"Mr. Cohen and the president should accept this proposal and allow Ms. Clifford to tell her side," her attorney Michael Avenatti said. "The American people can then decide who was telling the truth."

The offer is valid until Tuesday afternoon, the letter said.

Cohen and Rosen did not immediately respond Monday to requests for comment.

Clifford filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles last week that sought to invalidate the agreement so she could "set the record straight."

The lawsuit claimed the "hush agreement" that was signed days before the 2016 presidential election is legally invalid because it was only signed by Clifford and Cohen and not by Trump. It refers to Trump as David Dennison and Clifford as Peggy Peterson, but an attached exhibit details their true identities.

The Dallas Morning News reported Monday that Texas officials are investigating whether a notary properly witnessed the non-disclosure agreement. The officials sent a letter to notary Erica Jackson notifying her that there was "good cause" to take action against her notary commission.

Her stamp appears on the document but she did not sign or date it, and she did not provide a certificate of whose signature she was witnessing, officials said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said last week that Trump has made it clear that none of the allegations are true. The White House did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Cohen has also denied there was ever an affair and said he paid the $130,000 out of his pocket. He said neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Clifford.

"Neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly," he said.

Clifford alleged in the lawsuit that Trump was aware of the negotiations.

Also Monday, the advocacy group Common Cause named Trump and Cohen in amended complaints to the Federal Election Commission and Justice Department that alleged the payment to Clifford violated campaign finance laws.

The complaints allege Cohen was an agent of then-candidate Trump and should be considered a campaign expenditure and in-kind contribution.

"Emerging details appear to directly link President Trump to the hush money payments to the adult film star expanding the list of apparent violations," said Paul S. Ryan, the group's vice president for policy and litigation. "Hush money may be commonplace in some businesses, but when it is spent to influence a federal election it must be disclosed - without exception."

___

Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Washington and Claudia Lauer in Dallas contributed to this report.