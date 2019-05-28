2 men get prison for Auschwitz slain sheep protest

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish court has sentenced two Belarusian men to prison for organizing a 2017 stunt in which young adults stripped naked at Auschwitz and chained themselves together to the "Arbeit Macht Frei" gate as one man slaughtered a sheep.

The District Court in Krakow on Tuesday confirmed that the man who killed the sheep, Adam Bialiatski, has been sentenced to a year in prison, while a second man, Mikita Valadzko, was given eight months. The remaining participants will pay fines. The verdicts are final.

Bialiatski, who plunged a knife into the sheep multiple times, is the son of a prominent human rights activist in Belarus, Ales Bialiatski. He and Valadzko called their act at the former Nazi death camp an "artistic performance" to protest the wars in Ukraine and Syria.