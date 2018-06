In this June 4, 2018 photo, the body of a victim is covered in volcanic ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala ... more

In this June 4, 2018 photo, the body of a victim is covered in volcanic ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing dozens as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. less

In this June 4, 2018 photo, people carry the coffins of seven people who died during the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, which in Spanish means Volcano of Fire, in the background, to the cemetery in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala. Residents of villages skirting the volcano began mourning the dead after an eruption buried them in searing ash and mud. less

In this June 5, 2018 photo, rescue workers search in El Rodeo, one of the hamlets in the disaster area near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala. The fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala killed scores as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. less

This combo of two satellite images provided by Digital Globe shows the hamlet of San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, pictured on Feb. 5, 2018, top, and the same area on June 6, 2018 after the hamlet was encased in volcanic material following the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, which means in English "Volcano of Fire." Troublesome rain and more volcanic activity are hindering search and rescue efforts, but when teams have been able to work in the hardest hit areas the death toll has continued to rise. (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP) less

In this June 4, 2018 photo, Boris Rodriguez, who is searching for his wife, cries after seeing the condition of his neighborhood, destroyed by the erupting Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala. The volcano exploded Sunday, sending ash high into the sky and lava flows cascading into rural hamlets on the mountain's slopes. less

In this June 7, 2018 photo, children who survived to the Volcan de Fuego or "Volcano of Fire" eruption laugh, as a clown performs near a shelter in Alotenango, Guatemala. Guatemalan prosecutors ordered an investigation into whether emergency protocols were followed properly, as many residents were caught by the eruption with little or no time to evacuate. less

In this June 7, 2018 photo, Bryan Rivera cries after looking at the remains of his house, after his family went missing during the Volcan de Fuego or "Volcano of Fire" eruption, in San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala. Guatemala's national disaster agency suspended search and rescue efforts at the zone devastated by the eruption, saying climatic conditions and still-hot volcanic material makes it dangerous for the rescuers. less

In this June 1, 2018 photo, political prisoners wave in jubilation prior their release from the Helicoide prison in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuelan officials said they are releasing 39 jailed activists who government opponents consider to be political prisoners in a gesture aimed at uniting the fractured nation. less

In this June 1, 2018 photo, masked protestor holds up a national flag as she stands above graffiti reading in Spanish "The state did it," during a protest against the government of President Daniel Ortega on the occasion of National Children's Day, in Managua, Nicaragua. More than a dozen people died in shootings that erupted around Wednesday's Mothers' Day protests in Nicaragua, but the government and human rights groups differed on who was to blame. less

In this May 8, 2018 photo, children study at a run down school in the Amazonian shantytown of Victoria Gracia, Peru. In April Olivia Arevalo, a plant healer of the Shipibo-Konibo tribe, was allegedly shot to death by a Canadian man in Victoria Garcia. less

In this June 6, 2018 photo, women hold up hands stained with red paint to symbolize blood during a protest march demanding a non-sexist education and for the end of discrimination, harassment and sexual abuse by academics, students and officials, in Santiago, Chile. less

In this June 3, 2018 photo, revelers kiss during the annual gay pride parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

In this June 2, 2018 photo, a couple dances in front of the police barricade during a protest in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Members of the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship marched the streets in protest of Juan Orlando Hernandez' government and were forcibly removed by military and police. less

In this June 2, 2018 photo, Scotland's Graeme Shinnie, left, and Mexico's Jesus Corona, fight for the ball during a friendly soccer match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Mexico won the match 1-0.

Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP