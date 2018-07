In this June 8, 2018 photo, an anti-government university student poses by a mural of national hero Augusto Sandino at the Autonomous University of Nicaragua school where students have barricaded themselves on campus for protection from government security forces and armed supporters, in Managua, Nicaragua. Historically many students, some of them members of the Sandinista Front, have been supporters of President Daniel Ortega's leftist government, but now they call for him to step down, angry at the violence inflicted upon protesters by police and Sandinista youth gangs. less