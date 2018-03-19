AP PHOTOS: Curtains to carpets, red rules Chinese politics













































In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 photo, delegates walk past red curtains as they leave after attending the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 photo, a delegate in red jacket leaves after attending a plenary session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 photo, delegates walk on a red carpet as they leave after attending a plenary session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 photo, a Chinese paramilitary policeman wears a red epaulette on his shoulder as he stands guard during the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, a Chinese security staff walks on a red carpet at the entrance of the Great Hall of Beijing during a provincial group discussion meeting held during China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 photo, officials and others stand next to a red rope line that reads 'The Great Hall of China' during a plenary session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, an attendant climbs stairs covered with red carpet during a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of People in Beijing. In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, attendants stand behind curtains below the red and yellow Chinese national emblem before the start of a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of People in Beijing. In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 photo, red ribbon is tied to an antenna of an escort car parked outside The Great Hall of People during the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 photo, a military delegate stands next to red ballot box during a plenary session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, a red jacket hangs amid black coats before the start during a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of People in Beijing. In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 photo, a staff member wears red lipstick as she leaves after the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. AP PHOTOS: Curtains to carpets, red rules Chinese politics

BEIJING (AP) — Come to any event at the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing, and you're bound to see red.

BEIJING (AP) — Come to any event at the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing, and you're bound to see red.

As the hulking venue for official pomp and ceremony hosts the annual meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament this month, flags of scarlet line the building's rooftops, red carpets cover its floors and hostesses in long ruby-colored dresses welcome dark-suited delegates.

Red has long be special in Chinese culture, representing good fortune — but not necessarily its rulers. For centuries, China's emperors were equated with the color yellow while they surrounded themselves with walls of deep vermilion. Not until after the Communist Party swept to power in 1949, did red, the universal color of communism, dominate political imagery.

During the Cultural Revolution launched by Mao Zedong, the founder of the communist state, young Red Guards wearing red scarves and armbands touted the Little Red Book of his quotations and sang the anthem the "East Is Red" in praise of their leader.

Today, official government directives are colloquially called "red top" documents and stamped with red-ink seals, while important events are denoted by red headlines in state and party newspapers. An entire class of political elites — including President Xi Jinping — are known as "hongerdai" — the "second red generation" of the party elite.

With the ceremonial legislature voting earlier this month to scrap term limits for Xi, who has strived to preserve communist traditions and reassert the party's leading place in public life, China will likely be red for many years to come.