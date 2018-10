In this Aug. 15, 2018 photo, shoes are stacked on shelves at the state-run Salhiya Orphanage, which now hosts foreign and Iraqi children of Islamic State militants, in Baghdad, Iraq.

In this Aug. 15, 2018 photo, shoes are stacked on shelves at the state-run Salhiya Orphanage, which now hosts foreign and Iraqi children of Islamic State militants, in Baghdad, Iraq.

Photo: Maya Alleruzzo, AP