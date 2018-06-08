AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

This year's World Environment Day focused on beating plastic pollution. The host nation for the event was India, which produces millions of tons of trash and requires immense dumps, where the poorest residents pick out recyclable materials and other items of value.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, people attend an annual vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park to commemorate victims of China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Tiananmen Square.

Muslims prayed at mosques during the holy month of Ramadan.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross visited Beijing for trade talks, and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attended the annual Shangri-la Dialogue security forum in Singapore.

The Southeast Asian city-state was preparing for the summit next week between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

