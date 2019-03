AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Sunday, March 24, 2019, file photo, a supporter of Pheu Thai party cheers while watching TV news at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand. Voting stations are closed and meaningful results are expected within hours, although many commentators suggest the formation of a new government could take weeks of haggling.

Thailand's recent general elections, its first since a 2014 military coup, set off jubilation among party loyalists and efforts by various party leaders to build a governing coalition even though the official results aren't required until May.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a fire in an office high-rise in Dhaka, Bangladesh, trapped people on upper floors and caused deaths and injuries.

The community in Christchurch, New Zealand, continued to mourn the worshippers killed in attacks at two mosques.

Election campaigning was underway in India, where voting takes place in seven phases in April and May.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

