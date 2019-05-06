Afghan official: Taliban storm checkpoint, killing 20 troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban stormed an army checkpoint in western Farah province, killing 20 troops.

Provincial councilman Dadullah Qaneh said on Monday that the insurgents also captured two soldiers in the attack in Gulistan district overnight. The fate of the abducted wasn't immediately known.

A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban still carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan forces even as peace efforts have accelerated to find an end to Afghanistan's nearly 18-year war.

Earlier on Sunday, the Taliban set off a suicide car bombing and stormed a police headquarters in northern Baghlan province, killing 13 policemen and setting off a six-hour gunbattle.

The Interior Ministry said 55 people, including 20 civilians, were wounded before the attackers were all killed.