Afghan officials say bomb explodes near in Jalalabad

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a bomb has exploded near a training center for midwives in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, called the explosion a terrorist attack and said there was a "strong blast" near the Jalalabad city center.

Inamullah Miakhail, spokesman for the provincial health department In Nangarhar, confirmed Saturday's attack.

Neither officials could say whether there were casualties.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban insurgents and Islamic State fighters are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar.