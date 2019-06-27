Air India plane diverted to London's Stansted lands safely

LONDON (AP) — London's Stansted Airport says an Air India Boeing 777 flying from Mumbai to New York has landed safely after being diverted.

Essex police said there had been a security alert.

The flight, which was diverted Thursday at 10:15 a.m. BST (0915 GMT), was parked on an isolated stand far from the airport's normal operations.

The airport says operations at the airport are expected to return to normal shortly.

The Ministry of Defense did not identify the plane involved but did say that Typhoon aircraft safely escorted a civilian aircraft to the airport, which lies around 37 miles (60 kms) northeast of the center of London.