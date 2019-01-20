Al-Qaida-linked jihadists attack UN base in North Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Al-Qaida-linked jihadists attacked a United Nations peacekeeping base in Aguelhoc in northern Mali's Kidal region, killing at least eight peackeepers, the U.N. mission in Mali said Sunday.

"The current toll is 8 blue helmets killed and several injured. The peacekeepers managed to neutralize some attackers and a prosecution was initiated against those who fled,"said Myriam Dessables, spokeswoman for U.N mission in Mali.

Many others were injured at the base that houses peacekeepers from Chad.

Residents confirmed the Sunday morning assault saying that attackers came in motorcycles and cars.

The peacekeeping mission in Mali is one of the U.N.'s deadliest.

Mali is under threat from a number of extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization, and attacks have moved from the north to Central Mali.