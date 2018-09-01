Algeria's ailing president returns from Swiss health check

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's office says he is back in the country after undergoing medical check-ups in Switzerland.

His office's brief statement contained no details about the health of the 81-year-old president, who uses a wheelchair and suffered a stroke in 2013.

Bouteflika traveled Monday to Geneva for what the presidency called a periodic health check.

It said he returned to Algeria's capital, Algiers on Saturday.

Bouteflika has been in office as president since 1999. His current term ends next year, and he hasn't said if he will seek another.