Argentine Senate approves raids on Fernandez properties

Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez enters Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid three properties belonging to the former president in ongoing graft scandal. less Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez enters Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid three properties belonging to ... more Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP

Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez enters Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid three properties belonging to the former president in ongoing graft investigation. less Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez enters Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid three properties belonging to ... more Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP

Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez waves as she enters Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid three properties belonging to the former president in ongoing graft investigation. less Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez waves as she enters Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid three properties ... more Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP

Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez arrives at Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid three properties belonging to the former president in ongoing graft investigation. less Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez arrives at Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid three properties belonging ... more Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP

Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez takes her place in the Upper house of Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid three properties belonging to the former president and senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in ongoing graft scandal. less Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez takes her place in the Upper house of Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid ... more Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP

Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez takes her place in the Upper house of Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid three properties belonging to the former president and senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in ongoing graft scandal. less Senator and Former President Cristina Fernandez takes her place in the Upper house of Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Lawmakers will vote on whether to authorize a judge to raid ... more Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP









Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Argentine Senate approves raids on Fernandez properties 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine senators have approved a judge's request for authorities to carry out raids on properties owned by former President Cristina Fernandez as part of a case investigating corruption.

Lawmakers voted unanimously 67-0 in favor of the motion Wednesday. Fernandez is currently a senator and was present at the session.

The former leader has been accused of being responsible for a corruption scheme involving public works contracts during her 2007-2015 administration that has ensnared many of Argentina's former officials and business elite.

A federal judge has requested raids on one of her homes in southern Santa Cruz province and an apartment in Argentina's capital. Fernandez had accepted the raids with some conditions.

She denies any wrongdoing.