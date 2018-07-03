At least 4 dead after sinking ferry run aground off Sulawesi

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — At least four people are dead after a sinking passenger ferry was run aground by its captain off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

South Sulawesi province police spokesman Dicky Sondani says the Lestari Maju ferry is about 200 meters (yards) from shore and a rescue operation is underway. It had more than 130 people on board as well as cars and motorcycles.

Sondani says the captain steered the vessel toward shore after it began sinking on a voyage from the port of Bira to Selayar island, just south of the main Sulawesi island.