  • FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop holds a joint press conference with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Sydney. Bishop said she's quitting following the selection of a new prime minister in an internal party vote. Bishop issued a statement Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, saying she'll remain in Parliament. Photo: Rick Rycroft, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    Photo: Rick Rycroft, AP
Photo: Rick Rycroft, AP
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says she's quitting following the selection of a new prime minister in an internal party vote.

Bishop issued a statement Sunday, saying she'll remain in Parliament.

She says, "Today I advised the prime minister that I will be resigning from my Cabinet position as minister for foreign affairs."

Friday's leadership ballot in the ruling Liberal Party selected Treasurer Scott Morisson to replace Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister.

Turnbull on Sunday praised Bishop, saying she "has been and remains an inspiring role model for women here and around the world."

She had served as foreign minister since 2013.