Backers of Brazil candidate in 1st rally after knife attack

In this handout photo provided by the National Social Liberal Party press office, presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro poses for a photo while sitting in his hospital room at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2018. The far-right congressman was stabbed on Thursday during a campaign rally. Bolsonaro, 63, suffered intestinal damage and serious internal bleeding, according to Dr. Luiz Henrique Borsato, one of the surgeons who operated on the candidate.

Flavio Bolsonaro, son of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, gives a thumbs up during a rally in support of his father who was stabbed while campaigning, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

Supporters of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro shout slogans during a rally to show support after the candidate was stabbed, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

Dinamam Tux', with Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) chants as he participates in the Rise for Climate, Jobs, and Justice march on Market Street on Saturday, Sept.8, 2018, in San Francisco. Thousands marched through the streets of San Francisco, just days before the Global Climate Action Summit next week. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) less Dinamam Tux', with Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) chants as he participates in the Rise for Climate, Jobs, and Justice march on Market Street on Saturday, Sept.8, 2018, in San Francisco. ... more Photo: Yalonda M. James, AP

A supporter of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro pretends to point a gun at a man dressed as jailed President Luiz Inacio Lua da Silva, during a rally to show support for Bolsonaro who was stabbed while campaigning, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

Supporters of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro pray for his health during a rally to show support after the candidate was stabbed, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

A supporter of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro holds a T-shirt featuring Bolsonaro during a rally to show support after the candidate was stabbed, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.











RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro have held their first campaign rally since the right-wing Brazilian presidential candidate was stabbed and seriously wounded.

About 300 people gathered at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach, summoned by tweets from the candidate's son Flavio, who told the crowd that the attack "will not go unpunished."

Limited advance notice and competition from beachside activities may have restricted the crowd, despite intense news coverage of Thursday's attack. Bolsonaro himself may not be able to campaign ahead of the Oct. 7 vote. He's leading in polls now that former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been disqualified for a corruption conviction.

A man named Adelio Bispo de Oliveira has been accused of attacking Bolsonaro and has been transferred to a federal prison. His motive isn't yet clear.