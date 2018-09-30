"Between Two Waters" wins top film prize at San Sebastian

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Director Isaki Lacuesta's film "Between Two Waters" has won the top prize at the San Sebastian International Film Festival, the biggest film festival for Spanish-language films.

It was the second Golden Shell award for best film to go to Lacuesta, after the Catalan filmmaker also triumphed at San Sebastian with his 2011 movie "The Double Steps" ("Los pasos dobles").

A social drama set in present-day southern Spain, "Between Two Waters" ("Entre dos aguas") is a sequel to Lacuesta's 2006 film "The Legend of Time" ("La leyenda del tiempo"). It explores the lives of two brothers from a family of Gypsies, also known as Roma.

The Argentine film "Red" ("Rojo") was the festival's other big winner Saturday night, with awards for best director going to Benjamin Naishtat, best actor to Dario Grandinetti and best cinematography to Pedro Sotero.

Norwegian actress Pia Tjelta won the award for best actress for her role in "Blind Spot" by director Tuva Novotny.