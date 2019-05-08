Biman Airlines plane skids off runway in Yangon, Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Biman Bangladesh Airlines says one of its planes has skidded off the runway while landing at Myanmar's Yangon International Airport, injuring at least four people including a pilot.

Airline spokesman Shakil Meraj says the accident occurred Wednesday evening when the Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 aircraft was landing in bad weather after a flight from Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka.

He says Flight BG060 was carrying 33 people, including two pilots and two flight attendants, and that the condition of the four injured people was not life-threatening.