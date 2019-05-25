Bolton says N. Korea missile tests violated UN resolutions

In this Friday, May 24, 2019, photo, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is surrounded by reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. Bolton called a series of short-range missiles launched by North Korea last month were violations to U.N. Security Council resolutions, stressing the need to keep sanctions in place. Bolton said Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Tokyo the U.S. position on the North’s denuclearization is consistent and that a repeated pattern of failures should be stopped. (Yohei Kanasashi/Kyodo News via AP) less In this Friday, May 24, 2019, photo, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is surrounded by reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. Bolton called a series of short-range missiles ... more Photo: Yohei Kanasashi, AP Photo: Yohei Kanasashi, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bolton says N. Korea missile tests violated UN resolutions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. national security adviser John Bolton has called a series of short-range missile tests by North Korea last month a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and says sanctions must be kept in place.

Bolton said Saturday in Tokyo that the U.S. position on the North's denuclearization is consistent and that a repeated pattern of failures to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons should be stopped.

His comment comes a day after North Korea's official media said nuclear negotiations with Washington won't resume unless the US. abandons what Pyongyang describes as unilateral disarmament demands.

President Donald Trump arrives in Tokyo later Saturday for a four-day visit largely highlighting close ties with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.