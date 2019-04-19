Brazil leader wants to ease laws on carrying guns

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro flashes a heart-hand symbol during a ceremony marking Brazilian Army Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his administration will soon introduce legislation to make it easier to carry guns in public and to expand protections for people who kill in defense of their lives or property.

The plans announced during the president's Thursday evening internet broadcast would help fulfill his campaign promises, though he gave few details. Bolsonaro has already relaxed some rules on gun purchases.

Brazil strictly limited access to firearms in 2003, but the country remains plagued by violence. Bolsonaro argues that guns will help people defend themselves.

In his words: "You can be sure the bums will think twice before committing a crime, knowing that someone might be armed."