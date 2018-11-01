Brazil's anti-graft judge Moro meets with president-elect

In this Oct. 28, 2018 photo, presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro waves after voting in the runoff election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. President-elect Bolsonaro has often expressed admiration for U.S. President Donald Trump, and appears poised to try to follow him in foreign policy.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian judge at the center of one of the largest corruption investigations in history is meeting with President-elect Jair Bolsonaro.

Judge Sergio Moro was seen by Associated Press journalists entering Bolsonaro's home in Rio de Janeiro early Thursday.

Bolsonaro has said he wants Moro to be justice minister or to fill the next vacancy on the Supreme Federal Tribunal, Brazil's top court. Moro told the AP in a statement earlier this week he was honored and considering the possibilities.

Launched in 2014, the "Car Wash" investigation into billions of dollars in bribes to politicians and other government officials has led to the jailing of many of the country's biggest names. That list includes jailed ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was convicted of corruption by Moro.