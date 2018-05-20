Britain's top diplomat honors Argentines killed in Falklands

















BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has honored Argentine soldiers who fought Britain in the Falkland Islands.

Johnson is in Argentina for a Group of 20 meeting and he laid a wreath Sunday at the Monument of the Fallen Soldiers in Buenos Aires. He was accompanied by Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie.

This is only the second time a high British official has been on Argentine soil to pay tribute to the 255 British and 649 Argentine soldiers who died during the 74-day conflict in 1982. Prince Charles did so in front of the same monument during a 1999 visit.

Johnson's stop in Argentina is the first time in 22 years that a British foreign secretary has visited the country.

Argentina still claims the islands, which it calls the Malvinas.