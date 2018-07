Cambodians vote in polls with main opposition party silenced













































Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Image 1 of 12 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of the Cambodian People's Party touches a ballot box after casting his ballot at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Cambodians have begun voting in an election virtually certain to return to office Prime Minister Hun Sen and his ruling Cambodian People's Party. less Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of the Cambodian People's Party touches a ballot box after casting his ballot at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, ... more Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 2 of 12 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of the Cambodian People's Party casts his ballot in the country's general election at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Cambodians have begun voting in an election virtually certain to return to office Prime Minister Hun Sen and his ruling Cambodian People's Party. less Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of the Cambodian People's Party casts his ballot in the country's general election at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, ... more Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 3 of 12 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, second from right, of the Cambodian People's Party, shows off his inked finger, as his wife, Bunrany, second from left, looks on after voting at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Cambodians have begun voting in an election virtually certain to return to office Prime Minister Hun Sen and his ruling Cambodian People's Party. less Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, second from right, of the Cambodian People's Party, shows off his inked finger, as his wife, Bunrany, second from left, looks on after voting at a polling station in Takhmua in ... more Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 4 of 12 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of the Cambodian People's Party, holds a ballot before voting at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Cambodians have begun voting in an election virtually certain to return to office Prime Minister Hun Sen and his ruling Cambodian People's Party. less Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of the Cambodian People's Party, holds a ballot before voting at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 29, ... more Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 5 of 12 A man takes a photo of a ballot showing candidates in Cambodia's general election, including Prime Minister Hun Sen, top, before voting begins at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. less A man takes a photo of a ballot showing candidates in Cambodia's general election, including Prime Minister Hun Sen, top, before voting begins at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of ... more Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 6 of 12 Polling station officers show an empty ballot box before voting began in the country's general election, at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. less Polling station officers show an empty ballot box before voting began in the country's general election, at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 29, ... more Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 7 of 12 A polling station officer shows a ballot before voting began in the country's general election, at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. A polling station officer shows a ballot before voting began in the country's general election, at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 8 of 12 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, shakes hands with the international observer delegations for the July 29 general election, during a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Cambodians voting in Sunday's elections will have a nominal choice of 20 parties but in reality, only two serious options: extend Prime Minister Hun Sen's 33 years in power or not vote at all. less Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, shakes hands with the international observer delegations for the July 29 general election, during a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, ... more Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 9 of 12 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, smiles as he greet the international observer delegations for the July 29 general election, during a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Cambodians voting in Sunday's elections will have a nominal choice of 20 parties but in reality, only two serious options: extend Prime Minister Hun Sen's 33 years in power or not vote at all. less Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, smiles as he greet the international observer delegations for the July 29 general election, during a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, ... more Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 10 of 12 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, guides a Russian member of international observer delegation for the July 29 general election, before a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Cambodians voting in Sunday's elections will have a nominal choice of 20 parties but in reality, only two serious options: extend Prime Minister Hun Sen's 33 years in power or not vote at all. less Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, right, guides a Russian member of international observer delegation for the July 29 general election, before a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, ... more Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 11 of 12 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, shakes hands with the international observer delegations for the July 29 general election, during a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Cambodians voting in Sunday's elections will have a nominal choice of 20 parties but in reality, only two serious options: extend Prime Minister Hun Sen's 33 years in power or not vote at all. less Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, shakes hands with the international observer delegations for the July 29 general election, during a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, ... more Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Image 12 of 12 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, shakes hands with the international observer delegations for the July 29 general election, during a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Cambodians voting in Sunday's elections will have a nominal choice of 20 parties but in reality, only two serious options: extend Prime Minister Hun Sen's 33 years in power or not vote at all. less Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, shakes hands with the international observer delegations for the July 29 general election, during a welcome meeting in Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, ... more Photo: Heng Sinith, AP Cambodians vote in polls with main opposition party silenced 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

PHNOM PEHN, Cambodia (AP) — With the main opposition silenced, Cambodians were voting in an election Sunday virtually certain to return to office Prime Minister Hun Sen and his party who have been in power for more than three decades.

Although 20 parties are contesting the polls, the only one with the popularity and organization to mount a credible challenge, the Cambodian National Rescue Party, was dissolved last year by the Supreme Court. Its leaders have called on supporters to boycott the polls, charging they are neither fair nor free.

Along with fracturing the political opposition, Hun Sen's government also silenced critical voices in the media and ahead of the polls, ordered the temporary blocking of 17 websites, citing regulations prohibiting media from disseminating information that might affect security. The blocked websites included those of the U.S. government-funded Voice of America as well as local media.

Hun Sen, whose 33 years in power makes him the world's longest serving national leader, promised peace and prosperity at a rally on the last day of campaigning on Friday, but attacked the opposition's boycott call and called those who heed it "destroyers of democracy." Hun Sen and his wife cast their ballots south of the capital shortly after polling stations opened.

His ruling Cambodian People's Party was alarmed by the last general election in 2013, when the race was close enough for the opposition to claim that it would have won except for manipulation of the voter registration process.

Hun Sen, 65, said that he intends to stay in power for at least two more five-year terms.

He was a member of the radical communist Khmer Rouge during its successful five-year war to topple a pro-American government, then defected to Vietnam during Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot's 1975-79 genocidal regime that left nearly 2 million dead. He became prime minister in 1985 in a Vietnamese-backed single-party communist government and led Cambodia through a civil war against the Khmer Rouge, which eased off with the 1991 Paris Peace Accords that also installed a democratic political framework.

Exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy made a final appeal to Cambodians by urging them not to vote. On his Facebook page, he said that the sham election was destroying Cambodia's future and called Hun Sen a "real traitor."

Hun Sen on Saturday met with foreign election observers, including those from Russia, China and Indonesia. The U.S., the EU and Japan declined to send poll watchers, saying the election was not credible.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the inclusive elections in Cambodia where civil society and political parties exercise their democratic rights are essential to safeguard the country's progress in consolidating peace.

Last week, the U.S. Congress passed the Cambodia Democracy Act "to promote free and fair elections, political freedoms and human rights in Cambodia and impose sanctions on Hun Sen's inner circle."

The measure, which strongly condemns Hun Sen's regime, would bar individuals designated by President Donald Trump from entering the U.S. and block any assets or property they may possess. It suggested a list of those who should be sanctioned include Hun Sen, several of his close family members and about a dozen top officials and military officers.

Cambodian officials and ruling party members rejected the measure as counterproductive interference in Cambodia's affairs.

About 8.3 million people are registered to vote. Polling stations close at 3 p.m. and preliminary results are expected on Sunday night.

___

Associated Press writer Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.