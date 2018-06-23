Campaign promises galore in last day before Turkish election
Zeynep Bilginsoy, Associated Press
Updated 1:39 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
Supporters wave during an election rally of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, shout slogans during an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Supporters of Turkey's President and ruling Justice and Development Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan listen to his speech during his speech at an election rally in Istanbul, Friday, June 22, 2018.
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party wave flags during an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, wave flags and posters of him during an election rally in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, June 22, 2018.
Supporters of Turkey's President and ruling Justice and Development Party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan chant slogans during his speech at an election rally in Istanbul, Friday, June 22, 2018.
People walk in the old city's market of the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
A vendor poses for a photograph as the old city of the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
People pass time in the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
A Turkish flag flies on top a mosques minaret, still under construction in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
A man relaxes at a mosque in the old city of the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Men walk in the old city of the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
A security officer stands atop a building overlooking an election rally of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, delivers a speech during an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, attend an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
People attend an election rally of the Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 23, 2018. Posters in the background show, from left to right, the Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, MHP founder Alparslan Turkes and MHP leader Devlet Bahceli.
People attend an election rally of the Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, gestures during an election rally in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, delivers a speech during an election rally in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, and his wife Ulku Ince wave during an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, delivers a speech during an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republic People's Party, attend an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republic People's Party, hold up a picture of him during an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republic People's Party, attend an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republic People's Party, attend an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, on stage at left, delivers a speech during an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, holds hands with his wife Ulku Ince during an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey was awash in campaign promises Saturday as politicians pressed to get voters' attention in the last remaining hours before a ban began ahead of Sunday's critical presidential and parliamentary elections.
Speaking at five different rallies in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged citizens to vote and listed the hospitals and transportation facilities built during his time in office as proof of his leadership. He also slammed his opponents for reportedly lacking vision.
"The presidency requires experience," said the man who has led Turkey since 2003 as prime minister and since 2014 as the country's first directly elected president.
The 64-year-old Erdogan called the elections more than a year ahead of schedule in a bid to usher in an executive presidency with sweeping powers.
He said the new system will bring stability and prosperity to Turkey, but critics warn it could lead to a "one-man rule" amid signs of an unsound economy.
Despite the short campaign season, the uneven media coverage and government resources that favor Erdogan, his competitors for the presidency and in parliament have launched a serious bid to unseat him.
More than 59 million Turkish citizens, including some 3 million living abroad, are eligible to vote in Sunday's elections. It's the first time they'll be voting for president and parliament at the same time — a change approved last year by a referendum that switched Turkey's governance system to an executive presidency.
Six candidates are running for president and eight parties have fielded candidates for 600 parliamentary seats. Five of those parties will also run as part of two competing electoral alliances: The "People Alliance" by Erdogan's ruling party and a nationalist party versus the "Nation Alliance" by the leading secular opposition, a nascent center-right party and an Islamic-leaning party.
Erdogan's main opponent, Muharrem Ince, nominated by the secular Republican People's Party, drew hundreds of thousands of supporters to a rally Saturday in Istanbul. Confident and combative, Ince said "Erdogan you are going!" and called him a "fascist."
Ince promised voters an independent judiciary that he said would stabilize the economy. He warned supporters that a "regime of fear" would continue if Erdogan is re-elected, predicting that financial markets would be rattled and the national lira currency would decline further.
But halfway through Ince's rally, mainstream Turkish media switched over to a second Erdogan speech as he crisscrossed Istanbul, appearing in several districts.
Earlier, he declared that Turkey was now one of the world's leading economies, citing more than 7 percent growth for the first quarter of 2018.
As required by law, Turkey's state broadcaster aired a message to voters from pro-Kurdish candidate Selahattin Demirtas, recorded in a maximum security prison where he's been held for 20 months pending trial on alleged terror charges. He denies any wrongdoing and says he's Erdogan's "political hostage."
Demirtas said it's crucial that his party passes a 10 percent electoral threshold to enter parliament to "strengthen the country's democracy and realize peace." If the party falls below that threshold, Erdogan's party could gain a majority. Demirtas said his party's loss would mean "a loss for all of Turkey."
The liberal pro-Kurdish party has been the target of a massive crackdown by the government for purported links to outlawed Kurdish insurgents, with eight other lawmakers behind bars and thousands of party members arrested under a state of emergency still in place since Turkey's July 2016 failed coup. It says more than 350 members working on the election campaign have been detained in raids and at events since April 28.