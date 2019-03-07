China says Canadian canola will face stricter assessments

BEIJING (AP) — China's customs agency says imported canola, a Canadian oilseed crop, will now undergo more thorough assessments during its quarantine period.

The statement Thursday follows China's move to block some imports of the agricultural product.

Tensions are high between China and Canada over the December arrest of Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, at the request of the U.S.

The Chinese customs administration says four customs offices in China found pests such as fungal pathogens in canola imports. It confirmed that the permit to export canola has been revoked from Richardson International Ltd., one of Canada's largest grain processors.

The agency added that it is necessary to strengthen inspection and lab testing while canola imports are in quarantine, and for risk assessments to be conducted in a timely manner.