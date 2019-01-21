Colombian rebels claim responsibility for deadly car bombing

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The National Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for a car bombing at a Colombian police academy that left 21 dead and dozens more wounded.

In a statement early Monday the ELN's central command said the attack against a military installation was a legitimate response to the armed forces' bombing of a guerrilla camp during a recently concluded unilateral cease-fire the rebels declared during the Christmas holiday.

In the statement, the rebel commanders urge President Ivan Duque to resume peace talks to avoid further bloodshed.

Duque has demanded Cuba arrest 10 rebel negotiators living on the communist island amid fading attempts to revive talks started in 2017.

Last week's attack against the General Santander police academy was the deadliest in Colombia in 15 years.