Congo's president still coy on role in long-delayed election

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo's President Joseph Kabila in a national address says the long-delayed December election is "a matter of sovereignty" but he still doesn't say what role he will play.

Kabila's speech Thursday to the National Assembly had been widely anticipated as the opposition worries he will try to stay in power.

He did, however, confirm the Dec. 23 election date and said the constitution will be respected.

Kabila's mandate ended in late 2016 and the government has blamed delays on the difficulties of organizing an election in the vast country. The constitutional court ruled that Kabila, in power since 2001, should remain in office until the vote.

Kabila, upset by what his government has described as meddling by outsiders, said the vote will be entirely financed by the Congolese state.