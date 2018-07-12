Controversial shopping mall partly collapses in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A shopping mall on Mexico City's south side has partly collapsed, after structural problems apparently led the mall's operators to stage a quick controlled demolition.

Videos posted on social media show a cantilevered, multi-story section of the mall collapsing in a cloud of dust and twisted metal on Thursday. Some of it fell into lanes of a major freeway, which had been closed.

The Artz Pedregal mall is partially open but also still under construction. It had drawn the ire of neighbors worried about the loss of open space and other issues. Built on the edge of the city's main expressway, the mall had suffered previous subsoil slides.

The city's head of civil protection says there are no reports of injuries.