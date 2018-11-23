Dolce&Gabbana founders make video apology to China

BEIJING (AP) — The founders of Dolce&Gabbana have apologized in a video on Chinese social media after promotional videos seen as racist and subsequent Instagram messages stoked a furor in one of the world's largest markets for luxury goods.

The Italian fashion house has been in hot water for the videos and also insulting remarks made by the Instagram accounts of both the company and co-founder Stefano Gabbana. It blamed hackers.

Gabbana and Domenico Dolce appeared in a video posted Friday on Chinese social media saying they hope to be forgiven and will do their best to better understand and respect Chinese culture. They finish by saying "sorry" in Chinese.

The videos and the Instagram comments created a huge backlash in China, forcing Dolce&Gabbana to cancel a major show this week.